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Hegseth called the attempt to impeach him over the war with Iran a farce

Kyiv • UNN

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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called Thomas Massie's impeachment initiative sabotage. The House of Representatives will hold the first procedural vote.

Hegseth called the attempt to impeach him over the war with Iran a farce
Pete Hegseth. Photo: AP

On Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called efforts to impeach him over abuse of power during the war with Iran a "farce" that would fail, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Hegseth made the statement at a press conference — the day after U.S. House member Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced eight articles of impeachment against him.

During his first Pentagon press conference since May, Hegseth recalled that efforts to impeach President Donald Trump had failed at the time and added: "They will fail again."

White House denies Hegseth and Rubio to leave jobs after Republican losses06.11.26, 08:47 • 5200 views

"This is not patriotism. This is sabotage," he said.

Speaking about the war with Iran, he said: "I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to carry them out, and I would do it again tomorrow."

In a post on the social network X, Massie said that on Tuesday the House of Representatives would hold its first vote — on a procedural motion to reject the resolution.

U.S. Democrats target Defense Secretary Hegseth for impeachment — Bloomberg09.11.26, 00:16 • 10007 views

"If we can overcome this hurdle, we will move on to full debate and a vote on the articles of impeachment," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

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