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Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Meghan Markle attended the unveiling of a memorial in Brussels but declined to speak. Her husband Harry delivered a speech about digital safety for children.

Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speak
Photo: Nicolas Tucat/Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended an event dedicated to the memory of children who died as a result of harm suffered online. It was her first public appearance since her father was charged with child sex offenses, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

Context

Eighty-two-year-old Thomas Markle was arrested by FBI agents at the care home (a specialized facility for patients with dementia) where he lived. The arrest was connected to the discovery of material in his possession that allegedly contained scenes of sexual abuse of children. On Saturday, a court in Tampa, Florida, ordered him to remain under house arrest as a precautionary measure.

Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media06.11.26, 17:01 • 29958 views

Federal agents seized materials from two storage units in Los Angeles that Markle had rented for nearly two decades. This happened after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., found among his father’s belongings images that allegedly related to child abuse and reported them to police in the Philippines and the United States.

Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” by the accusations against her father, with whom she has had no contact since the preparations for her wedding in 2018. She made it clear that she was ready to assist the FBI, stating that she would not only “fully cooperate” with all relevant authorities investigating her father, but also “very much wants” to do so.

Details

On Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry were due to appear together at the opening of the “Lost Screen” memorial (dedicated to children harmed online) at the European Parliament building in Brussels to discuss the importance of digital safety for children.

Although Meghan did arrive at the event, she decided at the last minute to withdraw from the appearance. Sources told The Telegraph on Monday that she “simply does not have the emotional strength to speak publicly right now.”

Upon arriving at the Paul-Henri Spaak building, Meghan held Harry’s hand tightly and did not respond to journalists’ questions.

The Duke of Sussex later delivered a 20-minute speech on his own. He stressed the importance of prevention, saying that children should feel safe “at all times and wherever they may be.” He did not directly mention Thomas Markle Sr. The Duke also criticized technology companies’ privacy policies, which prevent parents who have lost children from accessing the phones of the deceased to understand the circumstances of their deaths.

“Why, when we ask whether this can ensure a child’s safety, does everything suddenly become so complicated?” he asked. “I am not asking for a world without technology. That is impossible, young people do not want it, and certainly I do not want that for my own children.

“My approach to life — and to its value — has always, perhaps unsurprisingly, been based on prevention. On averting harm before it causes damage, rather than waiting for a tragedy before deciding that something must change,” he added.

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Meghan hugged Sandra Spitaels, who gave a speech about her 15-year-old son Glenn; he took his own life in 2017 after a naked photograph of him was posted online.

Harry appears to have asked Spitaels: “Are you all right?”

The “The Lost Screen Memorial” project, presented last month in New York, is a collection of images of young people whose deaths are believed to have been influenced by their experiences online. The exhibition is now being shown in Europe with the support of Harry and Meghan’s charity, “Archewell.”

Antonina Tumanova

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