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Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

82-year-old Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material. Previously, such material was found in Mexico and the Philippines.

Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media
Photo: dailymail.com

The father of the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Sr., was detained by the FBI. The Daily Mail reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Federal agents reportedly visited the Maravida nursing home in Lakeland, Florida, USA, where the 82-year-old man resides, after a trove of obscene materials was discovered in recent weeks at locations linked to Markle in the Philippines and Mexico.

A source told the Daily Mail that "Markle was detained for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM)."

The sensational arrest on U.S. soil reportedly "took place just days after the Daily Mail alerted federal authorities to a stash of child pornography found in a storage unit he rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico."

Separately, Philippine police are also reportedly ""very close" to filing formal charges against Markle after images of child abuse were allegedly found at his former home last month.

After years of living abroad, Markle, who has been confined to a wheelchair following the amputation of his leg in the Philippines last year, moved to the Sunshine State in the spring.

He recently moved into a nursing home specializing in dementia care, estimated to cost $3,900 per month, before his arrest.

Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of23.10.26, 16:49 • 28694 views

Julia Shramko

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