Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
12:45 PM • 9028 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
12:30 PM • 10297 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
12:22 PM • 11642 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
12:05 PM • 7482 views
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned homePhotoVideo
11:02 AM • 11290 views
Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 17099 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
10:04 AM • 11217 views
Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin
09:43 AM • 11145 views
Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise
08:59 AM • 11864 views
Starlink restrictions for Ukraine have not been lifted yet – “Flash”
October 23, 07:59 AM • 13958 views
Half a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks; emergency outages in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
79%
755mm
Popular news
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged housesOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 19802 views
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota JohnsonOctober 23, 05:49 AM • 21408 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 16222 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 21432 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 20752 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling12:22 PM • 11644 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 17101 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 21009 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 21679 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 25561 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 986 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 1082 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 3136 views
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"Video11:40 AM • 5954 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 16432 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Series

Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Meghan said that she had known about the allegations against her father since 2018. Thomas Markle denies them, while Philippine authorities are conducting an investigation.

Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said she was "deeply distressed" by reports that her father, Thomas Markle, is under investigation by authorities in the Philippines for allegedly possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. This is stated in her statement sent to CBS News on Friday, October 23, UNN reports.

Details

Meghan, who recently returned to Britain with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, said that she had been aware of the allegations against her father since 2018 and that the allegations had been passed on to British authorities at the time.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and the Royal and Specialist Protection Service. The letter was subsequently passed on to me. It contained troubling and concerning allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that they were being investigated," her Friday statement said.

Meghan said she had distanced herself from her father in an attempt to protect her children.

"I hope it can now be understood that, despite the distortion of information in some media outlets over the years, any distance from my father and my choice not to allow him to have contact with our children were for one reason: to protect them," she said.

The British tabloid The Sun reported on Thursday, October 22, that Thomas Markle had been reported to authorities in the Philippines by his son, Thomas Markle Jr., after the younger man allegedly discovered material depicting child abuse in storage boxes at his father's home in the Philippines.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Markle denied the allegations against him. "I have never downloaded anything like that in my life," he was quoted as telling the newspaper, and he also dismissed the allegations as a "sick lie."

According to a report by the Mail, Thomas Jr. made the discovery while his father was in the United States receiving treatment for a stroke and a blood clot. The son initially saw some of the material after turning on an old mobile phone at his father's home in the Philippines, and later, in July, reported the material to the FBI hotline, as well as to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the newspaper's report.

Philippine state media confirmed on Friday in a post published on Facebook that the investigation was ongoing.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Friday that it was investigating reports of an octogenarian U.S. citizen who left videos and photographs depicting child abuse at his home in the province of Cebu," the state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

An official from the Philippine Department of Justice said that the department's anti-trafficking task force was investigating the matter and confirmed that Thomas Markle Sr. was the subject of the investigation, according to the PNA report.

In her statement, Meghan said that she "sincerely hopes that justice will be fully served and that the safety and protection of innocent children remains the priority."

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Prince Harry
Philippines
Great Britain
United States
Meghan Markle