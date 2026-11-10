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Sybiga will meet with the South Korean foreign minister in Paris to normalize relations — source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4812 views

Andrii Sybiha will hold talks with Cho Hyun in Paris to normalize relations. Kyiv and Seoul have differing interpretations of confidentiality.

Sybiga will meet with the South Korean foreign minister in Paris to normalize relations — source
File photo

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha will hold a face-to-face meeting in Paris with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, to normalize relations. A diplomatic source told UNN.

In Paris, Sybiha will hold a face-to-face meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea to normalize relations and pursue bilateral dialogue 

- the source told UNN.

South Korea considers severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war28.10.26, 10:08 • 6134 views

Update

On October 8, South Korea announced that it had recalled its ambassador after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had handed over two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

Seoul claims that the disclosure of the information allegedly violated an agreement to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the soldiers and their families in North Korea.

Seoul informed Ukraine of its position through several channels but did not receive a sufficient response from Kyiv, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-sun said on October 20.

Following the interaction, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a comment to the media that Kyiv considered the matter closed. He explained the dispute as stemming from different interpretations of the confidentiality agreements, stating that Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations.

Antonina Tumanova

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