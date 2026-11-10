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A UAH 44 million bail was posted for SBU General Duka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A UAH 44 million bail was posted for Serhii Duka out of the UAH 65 million set by the court. The funds came from 1,113 contributors.

A UAH 44 million bail was posted for SBU General Duka

A bail of UAH 44 million was posted for Serhii Duka, the former first deputy head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who is suspected in the "Carthage" case. The press service of the HACC confirmed this to UNN.

Details 

The HACC press service reported that UAH 44 million of the UAH 65 million bail set by the court was posted for Duka. 

The funds were deposited by 1,113 payers.  

Update

On November 4, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained SBU General Serhii Duka as part of the investigation into the "Carthage" case.

According to law enforcement officials, the operation exposed a criminal organization whose members, investigators allege, systematically provided improper benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for ensuring the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded SBU General Serhii Duka in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
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