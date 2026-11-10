The Defense Forces struck the plant that repairs Russian A-50 aircraft for the second time, the General Staff says

On November 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a Russian plant that repairs A-50 aircraft had been hit in Novgorod Oblast, UNN reports.

Danger to the “flying radars”: The Defense Forces struck a plant that repairs A-50 aircraft in Novgorod Oblast — the General Staff reported.

As stated, “for a Russian aircraft to drop a bomb and a missile to find its target, the enemy must coordinate these actions — conduct reconnaissance of targets, locate and track aircraft and cruise missiles at distances of hundreds of kilometers. A-50s, Russia’s “flying radars,” perform this work, among other things. One such aircraft costs approximately $350 million, and only a few remain operational in the aggressor state. Every aircraft is worth its weight in gold to Russia. They are repaired at a special facility.”

“This is the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant, located in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The enterprise has its own runway, so heavy aircraft land directly on its premises. Military transport aircraft used by the Russian army to transfer troops and cargo, as well as A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, are repaired, modernized, and serviced here,” the statement said.

The Defense Forces, the General Staff noted, have already “paid a visit” here. In March 2026, an A-50 that was undergoing maintenance at the plant and possibly awaiting modernization was damaged.

During the night of November 10, the aggressor was hit again. Explosions rang out on the plant’s premises, after which a fire broke out. The extent of the damage is being clarified. But the main thing is already clear: such strikes mean that Russian transport and special-purpose aircraft will remain grounded longer, and it will become increasingly difficult for the enemy to restore them — the General Staff noted.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compel Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders