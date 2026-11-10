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Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Toukie Smith died on November 4 at the age of 74 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was the mother of Robert De Niro’s twins.

Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died

American model and actress Toukie Smith, known for her role in the sitcom "227" and her long-term relationship with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, has died at the age of 74. The cause was a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis. E! News reports this, citing The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Smith died on November 4. The information was confirmed by her twin sons with Robert De Niro—Aaron and Julian. According to the family, the actress had been battling the illness for a long time.

Toukie Smith was born in Philadelphia in 1952. In the 1970s, she began her modeling career and worked with renowned fashion brands Chanel, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Career and relationship with Robert De Niro

Smith gained widespread popularity thanks to her role as Eva Rawley in the American sitcom "227," which she joined in 1989. She also appeared in the films "Joe's Apartment" and "Goosed," as well as the series "Miami Vice."

In 1988, the actress began dating Robert De Niro. In 1995, the couple had twin sons through a surrogate mother. Approximately a year later, Smith and De Niro separated.

In addition to her modeling and acting career, Smith was involved in charity work. In 1994, she opened Toukie's restaurant in Manhattan, part of whose profits were directed toward helping people with AIDS.

Robert De Niro addressed Ukrainians regarding the fight against Russian aggression15.03.26, 07:16 • 11524 views

Stepan Haftko

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