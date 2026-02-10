The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_officia

On Tuesday, February 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the energy situation in the regions. He heard and discussed reports from Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, where the electricity supply is currently the most difficult, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's message on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, problems are not being solved in time in all communities, and conclusions should be drawn regarding this. At the same time, there are problems in the Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly in Kryvyi Rih: the reaction of local authorities to long-term outages and related problems is often delayed, the head of state said.

In some communities of Odesa region, additional measures are being taken to support people whose homes are heated by electricity. It is important that for each such house there is a clear response from local authorities regarding the actual provision of people - said Zelenskyy.

The President also heard a report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on receiving additional equipment from partners, namely generators, which will replenish reserves for rapid response.

He added: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must also act much more promptly to increase, as has already been determined, the capabilities of protecting Kharkiv region and other regions bordering Russia from "Shaheds" and other attack drones.

Ukraine does not have time to wait for individual elements of the Air Force to adjust. I am grateful to every country, every society that helps Ukraine - our cities and communities. To be with Ukraine is to be a defender of life - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of conversations, including with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, where issues of army provision were discussed, in particular, regarding the predictable and sufficient supply of drones and other means to the troops.