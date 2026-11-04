The SBU detained three organizers of the riots near a National Guard unit and revealed details of preparations to "take a serviceman out"

The Security Service detained and notified three organizers of the riots that took place in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region on November 2 this year of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, one of those detained is a resident of the Kyiv region who provoked clashes near the temporary deployment site of the National Guard of Ukraine in exchange for a monetary reward.

"Scheme for extracting draft dodgers": the Interior Ministry said that the “female medic” may have received money for the unrest near Kyiv

It was established that on October 30, she received an order from another resident of the capital region to take a National Guard serviceman beyond the deployment site of the unit. The suspect was supposed to do this under the guise of providing emergency medical assistance.

According to the SBU, in order to stage the transportation of the National Guard serviceman allegedly to a hospital, the perpetrator posed as a medical worker and used a private vehicle that has no connection whatsoever to any medical institution in Ukraine.

She also involved an acquaintance in carrying out the crime, who agreed, for money, to "play the role" of a paramedic while transporting the serviceman.

SBU officers documented how, on the eve of the riots, this man conducted additional reconnaissance near the temporary location of the National Guard unit, where clashes subsequently took place.

In addition, the investigation established that, while near the deployment site of the National Guard unit on November 2, the pseudo-medical worker began spreading manipulative information on social media in order to provoke public outcry and incite riots.

This subsequently provoked clashes and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Defense Forces at the scene of the incident.

During an examination of the provocateur’s mobile phone, law enforcement officers discovered her correspondence with third parties in which she discussed scenarios for unauthorized actions against Ukrainian defenders.

The investigation also resulted in the detention of an active participant in the clashes who called for the blocking and damaging of a National Guard bus.

In addition

Based on the evidence collected, Security Service investigators notified the instigator of the provocations and her two accomplices of suspicion, in accordance with the crimes committed, under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

▪️ Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The SBU investigators have now submitted motions to the court seeking pretrial detention for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. The active participant in the riots is expected to be notified of suspicion, and all other persons involved in the provocations are to be held accountable.

The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.