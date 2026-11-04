The SBU detained three organizers of the riots near a National Guard unit and revealed details of preparations to "take a serviceman out"

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
03:46 PM • 5568 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place
01:49 PM • 21708 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 23309 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 18001 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 14944 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 21135 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
11:25 AM • 20921 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
10:57 AM • 21741 views
European Commission does not specify an accession date for Ukraine, while providing a more ambitious roadmap for Moldova - Politico
November 4, 09:59 AM • 17590 views
Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37
November 4, 07:37 AM • 24672 views
What is the situation with electricity and water in Kyiv — morning update
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia launched 310 drones at Ukraine, quarter of them jet-powered - how many destroyedNovember 4, 06:14 AM • 8054 views
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 10416 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of Energy10:30 AM • 21910 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 14822 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 7768 views
Publications
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place03:46 PM • 5592 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 15050 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 21138 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 67625 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 82793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Leonid Kravchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Montenegro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 4948 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 8112 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 18007 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 26486 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 35730 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
Bild
FAB-500
Fox News

The SBU detained three organizers of the riots near a National Guard unit and revealed details of preparations to "take a serviceman out"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The SBU notified three organizers of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka that they were under suspicion. They face up to 8 years in prison.

The SBU detained three organizers of the riots near a National Guard unit and revealed details of preparations to "take a serviceman out"

The Security Service detained and notified three organizers of the riots that took place in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region on November 2 this year of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, one of those detained is a resident of the Kyiv region who provoked clashes near the temporary deployment site of the National Guard of Ukraine in exchange for a monetary reward.

"Scheme for extracting draft dodgers": the Interior Ministry said that the “female medic” may have received money for the unrest near Kyiv03.11.26, 18:38 • 20326 views

It was established that on October 30, she received an order from another resident of the capital region to take a National Guard serviceman beyond the deployment site of the unit. The suspect was supposed to do this under the guise of providing emergency medical assistance.

According to the SBU, in order to stage the transportation of the National Guard serviceman allegedly to a hospital, the perpetrator posed as a medical worker and used a private vehicle that has no connection whatsoever to any medical institution in Ukraine.

She also involved an acquaintance in carrying out the crime, who agreed, for money, to "play the role" of a paramedic while transporting the serviceman.

SBU officers documented how, on the eve of the riots, this man conducted additional reconnaissance near the temporary location of the National Guard unit, where clashes subsequently took place.

In addition, the investigation established that, while near the deployment site of the National Guard unit on November 2, the pseudo-medical worker began spreading manipulative information on social media in order to provoke public outcry and incite riots.

This subsequently provoked clashes and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Defense Forces at the scene of the incident.

During an examination of the provocateur’s mobile phone, law enforcement officers discovered her correspondence with third parties in which she discussed scenarios for unauthorized actions against Ukrainian defenders.

The investigation also resulted in the detention of an active participant in the clashes who called for the blocking and damaging of a National Guard bus.

In addition

Based on the evidence collected, Security Service investigators notified the instigator of the provocations and her two accomplices of suspicion, in accordance with the crimes committed, under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

▪️ Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, transfer, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The SBU investigators have now submitted motions to the court seeking pretrial detention for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. The active participant in the riots is expected to be notified of suspicion, and all other persons involved in the provocations are to be held accountable.

The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Laws
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kyiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine