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Russia attacked food warehouses in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: there are injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In Odesa region, food warehouses burned down, and three people were injured. In Mykolaiv region, a food-processing enterprise, port and energy infrastructure were damaged.

Russia attacked food warehouses in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: there are injured people
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked food and warehouse infrastructure facilities in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions during the night of August 30. According to local media reports, the facility in question was Sandora, although this information has not yet been officially confirmed, reports UNN.

Details

In the Odesa region, the Russian attack damaged warehouse premises where food products for the population were stored. According to local authorities, at least three people were injured in the strike and are receiving the necessary medical assistance. After the impact, a large-scale fire covering an area of about 3,000 square meters broke out on the warehouse premises. Fifty-eight rescuers and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath. The fire was extinguished.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian attack drone attacked a food-processing plant. The strike damaged a warehouse and caused a large-scale fire.During the firefighting, rescuers had to stop work several times and retreat to a safe distance because of the threat of further Russian strikes. According to preliminary data, no people were injured.

A number of local media outlets reported that the attacked facility could have been a warehouse belonging to juice producer Sandora. At the same time, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service did not officially name the owner of the enterprise. There has also been no public confirmation from PepsiCo Ukraine, which owns the Sandora brand.

In addition, during the attack on the Mykolaiv region, Russian forces damaged port and energy infrastructure. The strike caused power supply disruptions in Mykolaiv, as well as in Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts; power was subsequently restored.

Context

During the night of August 30, Russia used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 130 drones of various types against Ukraine, including Shahed, Gerbera, S8000 Bandero and Parody drones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 125 enemy drones. Impacts were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at four other sites.

The attacks on the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions came amid a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine's warehouse, retail and logistics infrastructure.

Reminder

On August 27, as a result of a massive attack on the Kyiv region, facilities associated with the Fora, Comfy, Budynok Ihrashok, Roshen and Avrora chains were damaged or destroyed.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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