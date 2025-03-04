The Prime Minister of Ukraine on the military contingent: we have not received any official proposals.
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has not received official proposals regarding the deployment of foreign military contingents from its partners. The Prime Minister stated readiness to discuss this issue after receiving specific proposals.
Ukraine has not received any official proposals regarding a military contingent from its partners. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, reports UNN.
Details
The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is saying that in the future, a certain coalition needs to be formed to ensure the presence of a stable and sufficient contingent for the security of the European Union and Europe.
Ukraine would like to participate in this and is capable of participating in this. We have not received any official proposals for a peacekeeping contingent. If we officially receive one from our partners, we will be ready to discuss this specific matter, to create the necessary infrastructure if needed, but such proposals have not been made.
Zelenskyy on the foreign contingent: there are different visions of the number, it is important what role the US will play26.02.25, 16:33 • 24280 views
Supplement
On March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement.
On February 26, it was reported that French Finance Minister Éric Lombard stated that the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line; its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of a future peace agreement.
On February 27, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that there are still no specifics regarding the military contingent, and a broad discussion is ongoing in which Ukraine is actively participating.