The Prime Minister of Finland accused Trump of supporting Putin and urged him to remember his true allies

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his latest decisions regarding Russia and Ukraine. In the Finnish politician's view, Washington's actions run counter to NATO's interests and effectively help Moscow continue the war. Orpo said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

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The agreement between Trump and Putin on returning Russian diesel fuel to the market caused particular concern in Finland. European allies fear that this will increase the Kremlin's revenues and provide additional funds for the war against Ukraine.

Orpo emphasized that the United States must remember its allies in Europe and the common threat posed by Russia.

My message to Trump is that we are allies. We are in NATO. And what is the biggest threat to NATO? It is Russia. That is why this makes no sense. I do not have the answers, but I have many questions – the Finnish prime minister said.

Finland warns of the danger to Ukraine

According to Orpo, the situation for Ukraine is becoming increasingly dangerous because of Russian missile attacks and the need for additional air defense systems.

If I were in Trump's position, I would not trust Putin – he emphasized.

The Finnish prime minister also agreed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment that the current position of the U.S. administration could put the United States on the wrong side of history.

Orpo suggested that Trump's decisions are partly related to the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November 3. In his view, the White House is trying to lower fuel prices for Americans, although the volume of Russian diesel is unlikely to have a significant impact on the market.

At the same time, the Finnish prime minister called on European partners to seek ways to maintain support for Ukraine and bring Washington back to a common position with its allies.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a European Council meeting — who he is scheduled to meet