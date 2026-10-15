Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a European Council meeting — who he is scheduled to meet
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy will meet with European leaders and the NATO Secretary General in Brussels. He called for increased pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels together with his team. The leader of the Ukrainian state will take part in a meeting of the European Council and hold talks with partners, UNN reports.
Already in Brussels with the team to participate in the meeting of the European Council and hold talks with partners. Important meetings are scheduled for today with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the prime ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium
The President of Ukraine will also have an audience with King of the Belgians Philippe. Meetings are scheduled for tomorrow with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and with the prime ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden.
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We all in Europe want this war to end. And to achieve this, signals of strength are needed – more real pressure on russia and more defense support for Ukraine. It is especially important now to act together to protect lives
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