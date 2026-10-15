Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a European Council meeting — who he is scheduled to meet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels together with his team. The leader of the Ukrainian state will take part in a meeting of the European Council and hold talks with partners, UNN reports.

Already in Brussels with the team to participate in the meeting of the European Council and hold talks with partners. Important meetings are scheduled for today with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the prime ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium - Zelenskyy reported.

The President of Ukraine will also have an audience with King of the Belgians Philippe. Meetings are scheduled for tomorrow with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and with the prime ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden.

Magyar said he would meet Zelenskyy "face-to-face" at the summit in Brussels

We all in Europe want this war to end. And to achieve this, signals of strength are needed – more real pressure on russia and more defense support for Ukraine. It is especially important now to act together to protect lives - Zelenskyy concluded.

King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace