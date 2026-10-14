King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King Charles of Britain and thanked him for his unwavering support for Ukraine, UNN reports.

I thank His Majesty King Charles III for the audience. It is important for me to have the opportunity to personally thank him for his unwavering support for Ukraine. We appreciate all the assistance from the United Kingdom - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy had an audience with the King of Britain. Photo: PA and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

According to Sky News, Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles took place at Buckingham Palace.

As a reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on security issues and strengthening Ukraine.