Magyar said he would meet Zelenskyy "face-to-face" at the summit in Brussels

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will hold a face-to-face meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Friday, reports UNN.

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Magyar said that he was heading to Brussels for an important EU summit. The agenda includes further strengthening the protection of the EU’s external borders, overcoming the energy crisis, and discussing the EU’s seven-year budget, which is crucial for the development of our country.

Budapest names condition for meeting between Magyar and Zelenskyy

Today I am holding talks with the prime ministers of the Visegrád Four countries; on Thursday, before the start of the summit, I will take part in a meeting of prime ministers from the European People’s Party and consultations on cohesion policy convened by the Prime Minister of Italy. On Friday morning, my first official face-to-face meeting with the President of Ukraine - Magyar said on Facebook.

Péter Magyar called Ukraine a victim of Russian aggression but refused military support