Magyar said he would meet Zelenskyy "face-to-face" at the summit in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
Péter Magyar said that on Friday he would hold his first official meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels. He will also take part in the EU summit.
Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will hold a face-to-face meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Friday, reports UNN.
Details
Magyar said that he was heading to Brussels for an important EU summit. The agenda includes further strengthening the protection of the EU’s external borders, overcoming the energy crisis, and discussing the EU’s seven-year budget, which is crucial for the development of our country.
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Today I am holding talks with the prime ministers of the Visegrád Four countries; on Thursday, before the start of the summit, I will take part in a meeting of prime ministers from the European People’s Party and consultations on cohesion policy convened by the Prime Minister of Italy. On Friday morning, my first official face-to-face meeting with the President of Ukraine
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