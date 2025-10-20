The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved

Ukrainian troops have improved the situation in the Kupyansk and Sumy directions. They also managed to liberate four villages on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region from the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, writes UNN.

As for the front. The updated situation from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi as of this morning. In Kupyansk, the situation has improved. Pokrovsk is a difficult situation, but much is being done to destroy the occupier. On the outskirts of Lyman – someone was constantly spreading disinformation – but there are no "Russians" there, only our troops, and all attempts by "Russians" to pass through have been eliminated. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that the situation remains difficult in the Novopavlivka direction. In turn, in the Sumy direction, the situation has somewhat improved.

It happened that they took 8 villages on the administrative border with Dnipro region. Then ours recaptured 4. Now they are still fighting for the others. Sumy direction – there we have a little better situation. - summed up the head of state.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv and Washington are preparing a contract for 25 Patriot systems.

"In coordination with the relevant US services, we have built conversations with defense companies regarding air defense, we are preparing a contract for 25 Patriot systems. I believe this is a very good story. Not an easy one. But a long-term one. There are queues in production. And there is the number of systems that are needed as soon as possible, and there is also what is needed long-term as a guarantee of security. These are 25 systems that are needed. We spent a lot of time in conversations with companies and in conversations in the White House and personally with the President. 25 systems is a request from our army, I want to emphasize this - from the Air Force, specifically from air defense," Zelenskyy said.