The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 11

In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on January 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

Among them are three children. In addition to a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, there are girls aged 8 and 10. They were taken to the hospital in a moderately severe condition - the report says.

Context

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were reported injured.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of the Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation.

Later, the head of the Odesa OVA reported that a young man born in 2009 died as a result of the attack.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.