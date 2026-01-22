$43.180.08
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 3110 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
10:59 AM • 4418 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
07:31 AM • 11319 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 18118 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 25563 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 40665 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39309 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 63455 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 33596 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Publications
Exclusives
The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on January 22, the number of injured has risen to 11, including three children. Girls aged 8 and 10 have been hospitalized in moderate condition.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 11

In Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on January 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

Among them are three children. In addition to a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, there are girls aged 8 and 10. They were taken to the hospital in a moderately severe condition

- the report says.

Context

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were reported injured.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of the Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation.

Later, the head of the Odesa OVA reported that a young man born in 2009 died as a result of the attack.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih