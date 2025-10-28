Number of battles on the front line increased by three-quarters in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

Over the past day, 218 battles took place on the front, which is three-quarters more than the day before, with the hottest areas remaining the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy also being more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 28, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 89 air strikes, dropping 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3938 shellings, including 132 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3435 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of personnel concentration, an area of weapons and military equipment concentration, and an enemy command post," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 10 air strikes, using 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Bologivka, Otradne, and towards Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to break through the defense in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Myrny, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to break through in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 79 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Orikhove.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Uspenivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Malynivka and towards Novomykolaivka.

The Defense Forces repelled five attacks by occupation troops in the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Stepove, Kamianske, and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to advance.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

