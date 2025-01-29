The new EU sanctions package will include 35 individuals and 19 companies

The European Union will add 35 individuals and 19 companies to the sanctions list as part of the 16th package of anti-Russian restrictions. This was reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

Details

The register will include citizens of the Russian Federation, the DPRK and China, employees of the defense industry, energy entrepreneurs and authorities of the new regions of Russia, as well as persons accused by the EU of propaganda and disinformation.

The source of the Polish radio station RMF24 clarifies that there is little time left to discuss the new package, and negotiations under time pressure may affect the quality of the package.

According to RMF24, EU diplomats have expressed expectations that the 16th package will include a proposal to impose prohibitive duties on nitrogen fertilizers from Russia and Belarus and some agri-food products. This issue will not require unanimity, as it will concern trade. As a result, there is no risk of a veto by Hungary or Slovakia.

Recall

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be ready by February. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of continuing economic pressure and military support for Ukraine.

The EU is planning a phased ban on imports of Russian aluminum and disconnecting 15 banks from SWIFT. The new sanctions package will also include restrictions on 70 ships of the “shadow fleet”.