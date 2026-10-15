The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize Ukraine

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian Su-34 bombers, and two more were damaged on the territory of the "Borisoglebsk" airport. This aircraft is a deeply modernized version of the basic Su-34 frontline bomber, which russia began producing serially in 2020. Thanks to its new hardpoints, this aircraft is the main carrier of KAB guided aerial bombs and precision-guided missiles with which the enemy attacks Ukraine’s frontline regions, UNN writes.

Details

On the morning of Thursday, October 15, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 6 Russian Su-34M fighter-bombers during the night of October 15.

During the night of October 15, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Borisoglebsk" military airfield in russia’s Voronezh region using a Neptune coastal missile system. As a result of the strike, six Su-34M bombers were destroyed. Technical equipment supporting aviation operations was also destroyed, while secondary detonations and a fire were recorded on the airfield grounds - the Navy reported.

Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine’s Defense Forces had struck the airfield. Four Su-34 aircraft were destroyed, and two Su-34 aircraft were hit.

The Russians used them to terrorize our people. These were precisely the aircraft that were ready for new strikes against Ukraine and were armed with aerial bombs. Our long-range Neptune was used against the target. I thank the warriors of the Naval Forces for their accuracy. Our long-range sanctions were also used against the storage and launch site of attack drones in the Oryol region. A target was also hit in the Black Sea. Our just responses to all of russia’s terror against Ukraine. russia is dragging out the war, therefore our long-range operations will continue - Zelenskyy wrote.

What is known about the Su-34M

The Su-34 (under NATO codification: Fullback (Крайній захисник) is a Soviet/Russian all-weather, two-seat fighter-bomber developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau.

The Su-34 was designed to carry out precise missile and bomb strikes against enemy ground targets at operational and tactical depths, as well as to engage enemy air targets. It can reach speeds of up to 1,900 km/h at altitudes of up to 14.6 km.

The Su-34 prototype made its first flight in 1990. The aircraft was designed through extensive modernization of the Su-27 fighter.

The Su-34M (also known as "Sych" or Su-34 NVO - Navigation and External Equipment) is a deeply modernized version of the basic Russian Su-34 frontline bomber. The contract for its serial production and delivery to the armed forces was signed in 2020, after which it completely replaced the basic modification on the production line.

Following modernization, the Su-34M received more advanced navigation equipment, powerful reconnaissance systems, and a targeting system with a target-designation system. This expands the range of weapons used, increases the crew’s ability to detect targets, and improves firing accuracy.

For the Su-34 NVO version, three variants of unified suspended reconnaissance pods were developed: electro-optical, electronic intelligence, and radar.

With their help, the aircraft will be able to independently detect ground, sea, and air targets in any weather at a greater distance than before.

The bombers received new radar, targeting, and communications systems, and their missile and bomb armament was expanded. Onboard radio-electronic equipment and electronic warfare systems were improved.

The Su-34M gained the ability to use the latest range of precision-guided munitions (air-to-surface missiles, new guided aerial bombs, and so on), which increased the range and effectiveness of engaging targets without entering the zone of dense enemy air defenses.

In particular, the bomber has 12 hardpoints and can carry up to 8,000 kg of various weapons. At the same time, the aircraft is the main carrier of aerial bombs equipped with UМПК modules (Universal Planning and Correction Module), which turn conventional free-fall bombs into precision-guided glide weapons with a release range of 40–80 km.

What is a guided aerial bomb: range, speed, and countermeasures

These are the very aircraft that are "terrorizing" Ukraine's frontline regions. The bomber can be equipped with high-explosive bombs of various calibers — FAB-250, FAB-500, FAB-1500, FAB-3000 with UMPK, as well as KAB-500 and KAB-1500.

It can also be equipped with air-to-surface missiles such as the Kh-38, Kh-29, Kh-59MK2 and Kh-69, as well as anti-radiation missiles: Kh-31P / Kh-31PD, and anti-ship missiles: Kh-31A and Kh-35U.

In addition, the bomber can be equipped with missiles "for self-defense," that is, air-to-air missiles, including medium-/long-range missiles with active radar homing, the R-77, and short-range missiles with infrared homing heads for close-range maneuvering combat, the R-73.

It is not known exactly how many of these aircraft the Russian Federation may have. However, as reported by Russian media, since 2012 the Russian Ministry of Defense has received more than 120 Su-34 aircraft. By 2027, the military agency planned to receive at least 76 upgraded Su-34M aircraft. In 2021, the first six aircraft entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Russian Federation losses

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has lost 443 aircraft since the beginning of the war. It has been visually confirmed that the Russian Federation lost only one Su-34M aircraft. This occurred in July 2022. The bomber was shot down near Alchevsk, Luhansk region, and it was the Russians themselves who did so as a result of "friendly fire."

Overall, Ukraine has destroyed 43 Su-34 aircraft.

The General Staff reported how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were eliminated on the front over the past day