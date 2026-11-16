Discharge of a female service member: does it matter which marriage the child was born during?

During martial law, the issue of discharge from military service due to family circumstances remains one of the most pressing. Situations in which both spouses are serving in the military, while the minor child was born to the woman in a previous marriage and has no biological relationship to her current husband, are particularly complicated.

In practice, such circumstances often become grounds for refusals by military units. The command may insist that, for discharge, the child must be common to both spouses or must previously have been adopted by the husband. At the same time, such a requirement is not directly provided for by law.

Court practice also demonstrates that the absence of the husband's biological parenthood cannot automatically deprive the woman of the right to use the statutory ground for discharge.

What ground for discharge is provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service"?

Pursuant to paragraph 3 of clause 3 of part 12 of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service," during martial law, a wife may be discharged if both spouses are serving in the military and have a child (children) under the age of 18.

The simultaneous presence of three circumstances is required to apply this ground:

the woman is in an officially registered marriage;

both spouses are serving in the military;

the family has a child or children under the age of 18.

According to attorney Valeriia Odintsova, founder of the "LOGIC" Law Firm, legislation provides for different procedures for exercising the right to discharge depending on the legal regime.

"The legislator distinguishes between the grounds for discharge from military service depending on the legal regime. During a special period, except for the period of martial law, one of the spouses has the right to discharge if both are serving in the military and have a child (children) under the age of 18. However, during martial law, this right is expressly provided for the wife whose husband is also serving in the military, provided that the spouses have a child (children) under the age of 18. Therefore, the legal regime is of fundamental importance in determining which of the spouses may exercise the relevant ground for discharge," Valeriia Odintsova explains in a comment to UNN.

Attorney, founder of the "Logic" Law Firm, Valeriia Odintsova

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Does the child necessarily have to be common to the spouses?

Let us consider a typical situation: a woman is serving in the military and is in a registered marriage with a man who is also a service member. At the same time, she has a minor child from a previous marriage.

After submitting a report requesting discharge, the military unit may additionally require confirmation that the current husband is the child's biological father or has officially adopted the child.

However, the question arises: does the command have the right to impose such additional conditions if they are not expressly provided for by law?

The Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" uses the wording "have a child (children) under the age of 18," but does not specify that the child must have been born specifically within the marriage between the service members.

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Thus, the mere fact that the child was born during the woman's previous marriage does not exclude the possibility of applying this ground for discharge. Likewise, the current husband's failure to adopt the child should not automatically be regarded as an obstacle to exercising the right to discharge.

What is decisive is confirmation of the circumstances provided for by law: being married, both spouses serving in the military, and having a minor child.

The court's position: the child does not necessarily have to be common

Court practice is of significant importance in resolving disputes concerning the discharge of female service members. In particular, in case No. 400/10883/26, on October 13, 2026, the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court considered a dispute concerning a military unit's refusal to discharge a female service member whose child was born during a previous marriage.

Following consideration of the case, the court concluded that the military unit’s refusal was unlawful and ordered it to discharge the servicewoman.

A similar legal approach is reflected in another court decision — the ruling of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal in case No. 440/1474/23.

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The aforementioned court decisions are of practical significance, as they confirm the necessity of applying the statutory provision in accordance with its content, without establishing additional conditions that the legislature did not provide for.

At the same time, the court decisions demonstrate different forms of judicial protection: in case No. 400/10883/26, the court ordered the military unit to discharge the servicewoman, whereas in case No. 440/1474/23, the appellate court ordered the military unit to reconsider the report.

Thus, the fact that a man is not the child’s biological father, in itself, should not constitute grounds for refusing a woman’s discharge from military service.

What should be done if a military unit refuses to grant a discharge?

If a servicewoman meets the conditions established by law, but the military unit refuses to discharge her because the child was born during a previous marriage, it is important to properly document such refusal and determine the further procedure for protecting her rights.

First of all, it is necessary to:

1. Verify the grounds for the refusal.

It is necessary to determine whether the refusal is related to the absence of required documents or whether the military unit is effectively demanding confirmation of joint biological parenthood.

2. Obtain a written response to the report.

The existence of a written refusal makes it possible to establish the grounds for the command’s decision and subsequently use it as evidence when challenging the decision.

3. Apply to an administrative court.

If a military unit refuses to grant a discharge on grounds not provided for by law, such refusal may be challenged in an administrative court. Depending on the circumstances of the case, it may be possible to seek a declaration that the refusal was unlawful and an order requiring the military unit to take the appropriate actions.

Therefore, during martial law, a servicewoman may exercise the right to discharge if she is married to a man who is also serving in the military and the spouses have a minor child.

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At the same time, the law does not establish a mandatory condition that the child must be the biological child of both spouses or must have been adopted by the current husband.

When considering the report, the command must be guided by the requirements of the law and may not establish additional conditions that are not provided for by regulatory legal acts. If the right to discharge is confirmed by the relevant documents, a refusal based solely on the child’s parentage may be challenged in court.

Each situation requires a separate analysis of the documents, the grounds for military service, and the circumstances of the refusal. A proper legal assessment of these circumstances is what makes it possible to choose an effective means of protecting the servicewoman’s rights.