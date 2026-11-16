Khabib Nurmagomedov reached an agreement with the UAE authorities on the release of his brother Usman following a fight with Dvalishvili

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reached an agreement with the UAE authorities to release his brother Usman, as well as his associates, from custody after a fight with Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili last week. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, Usman’s entourage initially did not want to involve Khabib in the matter and tried to resolve everything on their own, but when they realized they could not manage, they called the elder.

"He initially turned to Dana White and his American partners for help, but they gently hinted to him that different laws apply in the UAE and that the matter could not be resolved the way it might have been in the United States. At the same time, Magomed Ankalaev and Khamzat Chimaev pressured Merab Dvalishvili to publicly "ask for the guys to be released." He agreed, but this did not change the essence of the matter," Russian media reported.

Khabib then flew to the UAE to speak directly with the Emirati authorities.

"The negotiations lasted a long time, and in the end everyone reached an agreement: everyone would be released in stages. The first group of "Foyesh" fighters was released yesterday, and the second today (Usman was among them). Nurmagomedov also promised the sheikhs that none of those involved in the fight would publicly comment on the situation (in interviews or stories)," Russian media reported.

Update

On Friday, November 13, Dvalishvili wrote on X that he would not press charges against the Russians.

"I just want to inform everyone that I have been released, and I am fine, healthy, and ready for whatever comes next. I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for helping resolve this matter. I really enjoy visiting Abu Dhabi, and I am glad that I am welcomed here so warmly. I truly hope that everyone will be released—I will not file a complaint. I wish for peace and the best for everyone. Thank you all for your love and support," Dvalishvili wrote.

It should be noted that Dvalishvili had previously had a conflict with another Russian wrestler, Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov. Dvalishvili struck Gadzhimagomedov during a verbal altercation, which may have served as the reason for the incident involving the Nurmagomedovs.

On Monday, according to Russian media, Dvalishvili apologized to Russian wrestler Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov for insulting his family and offered to meet in person to resolve the conflict.

"Ahmed, we both know what happened after our incident: we shook hands and put an end to it. But afterward, a video appeared in which we can both see me insulting your family. I just want to apologize for that. I did not intend to do so. I had no idea who you were when you approached me, grabbed me, and started shouting in another language. We need to finally resolve this matter. We have many mutual friends. If you want to meet, message me directly," Dvalishvili wrote on social media.

However, it is claimed that Dvalishvili later deleted the post.

Recall

Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters detained eight people involved in the fight between Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and former Georgian UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

UFC head Dana White, whom U.S. President Donald Trump proposed for the position of White House press secretary, reacted to the fight in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi between Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili, noting that "it is absolutely senseless and stupid."

A court in Abu Dhabi sentenced Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov to six months for fighting with former Georgian UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in a hotel lobby, fined the Russian, and deported him from the country.

Georgian athletes Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili were released from custody in the UAE after a mass fight at a hotel in Abu Dhabi.