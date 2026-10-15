The General Staff reported how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were eliminated on the front over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,880 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, as well as 38 artillery systems, 4 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1,308 drones. The enemy’s total personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,559,230. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of October 15, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

According to updated data, Ukrainian troops also destroyed or damaged 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 air defense systems and 4 ground robotic systems of the Russian army over the course of the day.

In addition, the enemy lost 4 cruise missiles, 535 vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as 2 items of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army since February 24, 2022

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia’s estimated losses amount to:

- personnel – approximately 1,559,230 (+1,880);

- tanks – 12,414 (+0);

- armored combat vehicles – 25,537 (+2);

- artillery systems – 51,233 (+38);

- multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,216 (+4);

- air defense systems – 1,707 (+3);

- aircraft – 443 (+0);

- helicopters – 356 (+0);

- ground robotic systems – 2,955 (+4);

- operational-tactical-level UAVs – 564,897 (+1,308);

- cruise missiles – 5,130 (+4);

- warships and boats – 35 (+0);

- submarines – 2 (+0);

- vehicles and fuel tanks – 163,324 (+535);

- special equipment – 4,830 (+2).

The General Staff notes that data on the losses of Russian troops is being уточнено.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have found a way to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds" using old Soviet surface-to-air missile systems and have already destroyed more than 20 targets