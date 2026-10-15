Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed six Russian Su-34M fighter-bombers during the night of October 15. The Ukrainian Navy reported this on social media, UNN writes.

During the night of October 15, the Ukrainian Navy, using the Neptune coastal missile system, struck the Borysoglebsk military airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Region. The strike destroyed six Su-34M bombers. Technical equipment used to support aviation flights was also destroyed, while repeated detonations and a fire were recorded on the airfield’s premises - the Navy reported.

The information is being уточified.

What is the Su-34M

The Su-34M can simultaneously carry several guided and high-explosive aerial bombs, as well as various types of missiles, and is one of the key assets of Russian aviation for striking Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and frontline settlements with guided aerial bombs, the Navy stated.

"The destruction of enemy Su-34Ms significantly weakens the enemy’s aviation potential and reduces the intensity of tactical aviation use in the relevant areas of the front," the Ukrainian Navy emphasized.

In the Voronezh region, the military airfield "Borisoglebsk" was likely attacked – ASTRA