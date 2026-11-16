Legendary drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, who became a character in the series "Narcos: Mexico," has died in Mexico

One of the most notorious drug lords in Mexican history, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as the "Godfather" and the "Boss of Bosses," has died at the age of 80. According to authorities in the state of Jalisco, the cause of death was multiple organ failure. Two days before his death, he was transferred from a maximum-security prison to a private clinic. Bild reports, according to UNN.

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Former police officer Gallardo was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel, which turned Mexico into the largest transit hub for supplying Colombian cocaine to the United States. After the cartel broke up, criminal groups emerged from it that are still active in the country today.

Gallardo was arrested in 1989. He was sentenced to a total of 77 years in prison for drug trafficking, corruption, illegal possession of weapons, and the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar.

Despite numerous illnesses and attempts to secure a transfer to house arrest, Gallardo remained behind bars until his death. In total, he spent 37 years in prison.

His story became known to a wide audience thanks to the Netflix series "Narcos: Mexico," in which the drug lord was played by Diego Luna.

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