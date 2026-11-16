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The EU will present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days — Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2444 views

The EU will present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days. Ministers also called for tighter visa restrictions and a ban on the participation of Russian athletes in competitions in the EU.

The EU will present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days — Kallas
Kaja Kallas

The European Union will present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, reports UNN

In the coming days, we will present the 22nd package of sanctions, and today the ministers strongly urged strengthening visa policy and banning Russian athletes from participating in sporting competitions held within the territory of the European Union 

- Kallas said. 

She said that "if Russia is counting on our fatigue, it will be disappointed". 

Next week, EU leaders will discuss financing options for Ukraine for 2027. Clearly, budgets are constrained everywhere. But supporting Ukraine is an investment in European security. Our way of life, better schools, better hospitals, and affordable housing depend on security. According to estimates, European governments spend around 0.1–0.2% of their GDP on aid to Ukraine. And supporting Ukraine is a profitable investment compared with Putin's victory 

- Kallas added. 

Update

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that the EU approved new sanctions against the Russian Federation on Monday, November 16. 

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist in Brussels Rikard Jozwiak also stated on X that ""confidential" (closed-door negotiations - ed.) between the European Commission and the member states on the 22nd package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will begin this week. The idea is for the package to be approved by Christmas, while the 23rd package is expected to appear around the fifth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2027".

Let us recall 

On November 16, a meeting was held in Brussels of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, one of whose key issues was continued support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression. That day, the EU expanded its sanctions lists by 145 entries, approved a record allocation of nearly €8 billion to Ukraine, and transferred a further €1.71 billion for defense needs. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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