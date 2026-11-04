The Kremlin plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine after the U.S. elections despite upcoming talks – Bloomberg

Russia is preparing to intensify military pressure on Ukraine after the U.S. midterm congressional elections taking place on November 3. The Kremlin no longer believes that President Donald Trump will be able to force Kyiv to agree to a peace deal on Russia’s terms. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency’s sources, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is inclined to continue the war, intensify strikes on Ukraine, and increase pressure on European countries supporting Kyiv.

At the same time, Moscow expects Trump’s position may weaken after the elections. The Kremlin plans to use this to further ease U.S. sanctions, in particular following the example of the agreements on diesel fuel announced in early October.

Russia wants to negotiate with the U.S. without ending the war

According to a Bloomberg source close to the Kremlin, the Russian leadership will try to convince Trump that the U.S. and Russia can develop joint business without waiting for the war against Ukraine to end.

At the same time, a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. Russia’s delegation is again expected to be represented by Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky.

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff previously stated that the parties would discuss postwar security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peaceful settlement.

War against Iran could affect support for Ukraine

Emily Ferris, a research fellow at the British think tank RUSI, warned that a new U.S. military operation against Iran could divert Trump’s attention from negotiations on Ukraine.

According to her, this also creates risks for U.S. military aid to Kyiv, as some weapons could be redirected to operations against Iran or to strengthening Israel’s air defense.

Thus, according to Bloomberg sources, the Kremlin will attempt to continue military pressure on Ukraine while simultaneously seeking economic concessions from Washington.

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?