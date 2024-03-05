$41.340.03
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The International Women's Award for Courage was presented in Washington, DC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27709 views

The U.S. Secretary of State has awarded the 2022 International Women's Prize for Courage to 12 women from around the world who have advocated for human rights and gender equality at the risk of their lives.

The International Women's Award for Courage was presented in Washington, DC

The State Department hosted the annual International Women's Prize for Courage ceremony on Monday. Since its inception in March 2007, the State Department has awarded the prize to more than 190 women from 90 countries, according to the White House website, UNN reports .

Details

The award, now in its 18th year, is given by the U.S. Secretary of State to women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength and leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality and equity, often at personal risk and sacrifice.

This year's awardees are Benafsha Yakubi from Afghanistan, Fawzia Karim Firoze from Bangladesh, Olga Gorbunova (Volkha Kharbunova) from Belarus, and Aina Jusic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myintzu Win from Burma (Myanmar), Marta Beatriz Roque Cabello from Cuba, Fatou Baldeh from The Gambia, Fariba Baloukh from Iran, Rina Gonoi from Japan, Rabha El Khaymar from Morocco, and Agater Atuhair from Uganda.

The women who received this year's International Prize for Courage are extraordinary. They stand up for domestic workers in Bangladesh and people with disabilities in Afghanistan. They expose corruption in Uganda, harassment in Japan, defend children who were raped during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and fight for democracy in Belarus

said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the award ceremony.

Biden's wife calls Trump a threat to women03.03.24, 05:30 • 31396 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
The Gambia
United States Department of State
White House
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Morocco
Myanmar
Bangladesh
Anthony Blinken
Japan
United States
Iran
