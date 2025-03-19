The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 decreased by 10% in a week, but influenza circulates in 21 regions, there are 14 deaths, including one due to influenza in a pregnant woman, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
"In the week from March 10 to March 16, 240,340 people fell ill in the country, including 124,960 children. This is 10% less than the same indicator last week," the statement said.
The peak incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, as indicated, was recorded in February, and now in March there is a gradual decrease in the registration of new cases at the country level.
"However, influenza types A and B circulate in 21 regions, and doctors reported 14 deaths due to influenza complications during the week. In Kyiv - 7 cases, in Dnipropetrovsk region - 1, Poltava region - 1, Cherkasy region - 1, Chernivtsi region - 2, Kharkiv region - a four-year-old child, in Odesa region - 1 death due to influenza in a pregnant woman. The influenza B virus was detected in three cases," the Ministry of Health said.
"In the Odesa region, a pregnant woman died of influenza, 40 weeks," the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health noted.
The deceased, as indicated, did not have preventive vaccinations against influenza.
From March 10 to March 16, two deaths due to complications of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
During this period, 8,893 patients with complications of acute respiratory viral infections (including influenza, pneumonia and COVID-19) were hospitalized in the country, as indicated. This is 13% less than a week earlier.
"Exceeding the epidemic threshold of a high level was recorded in two regions - Zhytomyr and Cherkasy. At the same time, an average level was registered in 11 regions - Volyn, Lviv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Rivne, Ternopil, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv. In Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky regions - a low level. In other regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, the situation is stable - pre-epidemic level," the statement said.
Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season
In general, since the beginning of the epidemic season, from September 30, 2024 to March 16, 2025, 3,501,367 people have contracted ARVI, influenza and COVID-19. Most of them were diagnosed with respiratory viral infections, and only 19,776 patients were confirmed to have COVID-19. Compared to the previous epidemic season 2023/2024, the incidence rate in the country is currently 6.4% lower.
Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI is 147 cases, according to the data of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.