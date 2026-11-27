The IAEA is working with Russia and Ukraine on an agreement for a new local ceasefire at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the plant once again lost its external power supply. This was stated in an organization post on X on November 26, UNN reports.

Details

"The IAEA is negotiating with the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the ninth local ceasefire at the ZNPP following another disconnection of the external power supply," the statement said.

The plant's connection to the only remaining external power line, the 330 kV "Ferosplavna-1" line, was, as stated, "interrupted on November 25 at 05:28 local time, likely due to military action." "For the 28th time since the start of the conflict, the ZNPP is using emergency diesel generators to ensure essential nuclear safety functions," the IAEA said.

"We have once again faced a loss of external power supply at the ZNPP. The constant dependence on a single power line, as well as the plant's location on the frontline of an active combat zone, is resulting in an extremely unstable external power supply," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Supplement

As reported by Energoatom, at 04:28 on November 25, the 330 kV "Ferosplavna-1" power line was disconnected as a result of shelling by Russian forces on the right bank of the Dnipro, 13 km from the "Ferosplavna" substation. The plant's own needs are currently being met by backup diesel generators.

Systematic damage to energy infrastructure near the ZNPP caused by Russian shelling is increasing the risks of a nuclear accident, Energoatom emphasized.

ZNPP is experiencing a blackout again; due to Russian attacks, five regions are partially without power - Ministry of Energy