The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: more than a third of the battles are there today

More than a third of the 85 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 16:00 on April 22, UNN writes.

85 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Chernatske, Prohody, Petrushevka, Bratenytsia, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropilske, Yastrubshchyna, Esman, Bila Bereza of Sumy region. The settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Petrushevka, Ugroidy, Myropilske, Prohody of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes by guided bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, four combat clashes took place in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka and Novosergiyivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Stupochki and Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

High enemy activity remains in the Pokrovsk direction. 33 times during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards the settlements of Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka. Nine clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Novosilka and towards Oleksiivka and Odradne. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Novopil, our defenders successfully repelled both attempts to advance. The settlements of Gulyaypole and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted four offensive actions today near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Pyatikhatky. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamyanske, Stepnogirsk and Zaporozhye.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike with NARs on the area of Ivanivka, and did not conduct offensive actions.

"In the Kursk region, 12 combat clashes have already been recorded. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 192 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops, as indicated, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff