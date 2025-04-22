The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: more than a third of the battles are there today

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22363 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41442 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70913 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117771 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99494 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 217011 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107786 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83420 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68200 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42251 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Погода
+24°
2m/s
24%
750 mm
A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10308 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22398 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 26172 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117808 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108930 views
George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 22005 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20974 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64265 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43719 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46646 views
The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: more than a third of the battles are there today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat clashes have taken place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy has also become more active in the Kursk and Lyman directions.

The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: more than a third of the battles are there today

More than a third of the 85 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 16:00 on April 22, UNN writes.

85 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Chernatske, Prohody, Petrushevka, Bratenytsia, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropilske, Yastrubshchyna, Esman, Bila Bereza of Sumy region. The settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Petrushevka, Ugroidy, Myropilske, Prohody of Sumy region were subjected to air strikes by guided bombs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, four combat clashes took place in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka and Novosergiyivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Stupochki and Bila Gora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

High enemy activity remains in the Pokrovsk direction. 33 times during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards the settlements of Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka. Nine clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Novosilka and towards Oleksiivka and Odradne. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Novopil, our defenders successfully repelled both attempts to advance. The settlements of Gulyaypole and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted four offensive actions today near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Pyatikhatky. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamyanske, Stepnogirsk and Zaporozhye.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike with NARs on the area of Ivanivka, and did not conduct offensive actions.

"In the Kursk region, 12 combat clashes have already been recorded. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 192 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops, as indicated, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

More than a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff22.04.25, 08:44 • 3600 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
