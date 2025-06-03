Hottest at the front is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlovsky directions - General Staff

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69475 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94953 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162570 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87160 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194121 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123838 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131482 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125653 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234829 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Погода
+28°
4.5m/s
45%
747mm
Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 6654 views

02:43 PM • 6654 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 53040 views

12:52 PM • 53040 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 69486 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 162601 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 145084 views
CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 4622 views

02:36 PM • 4622 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 53040 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 71378 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 84021 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74451 views
Hottest at the front is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlovsky directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

Almost half of the battles are taking place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions. The enemy has become active in the Kursk direction, where there were 11 attacks. Heavy fighting continues.

Hottest at the front is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlovsky directions - General Staff

Almost half of the fighting on the front today continues to be recorded in only two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, and the enemy is also more active in the Kursk direction, where there were 11 enemy attacks since the beginning of the current day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a statement at 4 p.m. on June 3, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 81 combat clashes have taken place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians

- reported the General Staff.

According to reports, the settlements of Chuykivka, Dmytrivka, Pokrovka, Turya, Popivka, Sumy, Petrushivka, Seredyna Buda, Bila Bereza and Porozok in Sumy region were affected by Russian artillery shelling today. The enemy launched an air strike on Osoyivka in Sumy region.

Situation by directions

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy assaults on the positions of our defenders are ongoing in the areas of Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepove.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the Lyman direction near Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. Currently, one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 22 combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrne, Lisivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aircraft carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kopteve.

The occupiers tried 17 times to break through in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr in the Novopavlivsky direction. Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar and Fedorivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Huliaipole.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Siversk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks. In addition, the enemy launched eleven air strikes using thirteen guided bombs and carried out one hundred and twenty-seven shellings," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops, as stated in the General Staff, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi on the situation at the front: where increased Russian activity is recorded31.05.25, 20:45 • 4388 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
