Hottest at the front is in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlovsky directions - General Staff

Almost half of the fighting on the front today continues to be recorded in only two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, and the enemy is also more active in the Kursk direction, where there were 11 enemy attacks since the beginning of the current day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a statement at 4 p.m. on June 3, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 81 combat clashes have taken place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians - reported the General Staff.

According to reports, the settlements of Chuykivka, Dmytrivka, Pokrovka, Turya, Popivka, Sumy, Petrushivka, Seredyna Buda, Bila Bereza and Porozok in Sumy region were affected by Russian artillery shelling today. The enemy launched an air strike on Osoyivka in Sumy region.

Situation by directions

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy assaults on the positions of our defenders are ongoing in the areas of Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Stepove.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the Lyman direction near Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Yablunivka. Currently, one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 22 combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrne, Lisivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka and Novomykolaivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aircraft carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kopteve.

The occupiers tried 17 times to break through in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zelene Pole, Novopil, Shevchenko, Komar and Bahatyr in the Novopavlivsky direction. Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Komar and Fedorivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Huliaipole.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders near Stepove and Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Siversk and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks. In addition, the enemy launched eleven air strikes using thirteen guided bombs and carried out one hundred and twenty-seven shellings," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops, as stated in the General Staff, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

