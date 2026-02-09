The GUR exposed 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The data has been published in the "Aggressor's Military-Industrial Complex" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

The update, in particular, includes:

Part of the information published today was provided by participants of the international War&Sanctions hackathon, held by the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine last year. The published enterprises should be included in the "blacklists" of responsible businesses, financial institutions, and export control in the countries of the free world

It is noted that more than half of the companies are still not under sanctions from any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, which allows the aggressor to freely receive technologies, components, and financing.

Sanctions pressure on the aggressor and control over compliance with the sanctions regime must be strengthened. The experience that the Russian army and arms manufacturers are gaining today on the battlefield in Ukraine can be used tomorrow by Russia and its allies — Iran and North Korea — in new wars against the civilized world