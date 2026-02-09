The GUR exposed 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine

$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 18502 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 24849 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 42099 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 43103 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 37819 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 36883 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26244 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17836 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13330 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Popular news
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 12255 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 11795 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 18689 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 18016 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 10634 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 48338 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 69916 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 87076 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 80641 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 79894 views
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedir Venislavskyi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Washington, D.C.
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 18164 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 33058 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 46573 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 47545 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 55860 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

The GUR exposed 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The GUR has released data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. More than half of these companies are still not under sanctions.

The GUR exposed 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The data has been published in the "Aggressor's Military-Industrial Complex" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

The update, in particular, includes:

  • LLC "Digital Development Agency" – developer and manufacturer of the "Svarog" line of cargo UAVs, which were used by units of the Dnipro Marine Corps in the Kherson region;
    • enterprises of the "Aero-hit" group – developer and manufacturer of "Veles" FPV drones, which belong to the so-called Russian senator from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Konstantin Basyuk, and receive state funding from the Russian budget;
      • KB "Microb" – developer of the eponymous series of FPV drones, as well as JSC "Ploshchad", which creates autopilot and machine vision systems for them.

        Part of the information published today was provided by participants of the international War&Sanctions hackathon, held by the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine last year. The published enterprises should be included in the "blacklists" of responsible businesses, financial institutions, and export control in the countries of the free world

        - the statement reads.

        It is noted that more than half of the companies are still not under sanctions from any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, which allows the aggressor to freely receive technologies, components, and financing.

        Sanctions pressure on the aggressor and control over compliance with the sanctions regime must be strengthened. The experience that the Russian army and arms manufacturers are gaining today on the battlefield in Ukraine can be used tomorrow by Russia and its allies — Iran and North Korea — in new wars against the civilized world

        - added the DIU.

        The GUR reported on the production of Iskander-K missiles: 8 enterprises are still not under sanctions21.01.26, 14:22 • 10224 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Sanctions
        Technology
        State budget
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
        Kherson Oblast
        North Korea
        Ukraine
        Iran