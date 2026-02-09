The GUR exposed 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The GUR has released data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. More than half of these companies are still not under sanctions.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The data has been published in the "Aggressor's Military-Industrial Complex" section of the War&Sanctions portal.
The update, in particular, includes:
- LLC "Digital Development Agency" – developer and manufacturer of the "Svarog" line of cargo UAVs, which were used by units of the Dnipro Marine Corps in the Kherson region;
- enterprises of the "Aero-hit" group – developer and manufacturer of "Veles" FPV drones, which belong to the so-called Russian senator from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Konstantin Basyuk, and receive state funding from the Russian budget;
- KB "Microb" – developer of the eponymous series of FPV drones, as well as JSC "Ploshchad", which creates autopilot and machine vision systems for them.
Part of the information published today was provided by participants of the international War&Sanctions hackathon, held by the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine last year. The published enterprises should be included in the "blacklists" of responsible businesses, financial institutions, and export control in the countries of the free world
It is noted that more than half of the companies are still not under sanctions from any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, which allows the aggressor to freely receive technologies, components, and financing.
Sanctions pressure on the aggressor and control over compliance with the sanctions regime must be strengthened. The experience that the Russian army and arms manufacturers are gaining today on the battlefield in Ukraine can be used tomorrow by Russia and its allies — Iran and North Korea — in new wars against the civilized world
The GUR reported on the production of Iskander-K missiles: 8 enterprises are still not under sanctions21.01.26, 14:22 • 10224 views