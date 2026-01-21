$43.180.08
The GUR reported on the production of Iskander-K missiles: 8 enterprises are still not under sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The GUR released information on the production of Iskander-K cruise missiles, including 39 Russian and one Belarusian enterprise. Of the 41 enterprises, 8 are still not under sanctions.

The GUR reported on the production of Iskander-K missiles: 8 enterprises are still not under sanctions
Photo: GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes the design and manufacturing cooperation enterprises of Iskander-K cruise missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The relevant information is published in the "Means of Destruction" section of the "Components in Weapons" section of the "War&Sanctions" portal.

The main enterprise in the production cycle is the Novator Design Bureau of the Almaz-Antey concern. Information was also disclosed about 39 Russian and one Belarusian enterprise that manufacture the warhead, turbojet engine and its components, satellite and inertial navigation systems, other electronic units and component base of the Iskander cruise missiles.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, 8 out of 41 enterprises disclosed in this publication are still not under sanctions by any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, including:

  • Tambov Electropribor Plant - manufacturer of the GIB-123-4 inertial navigation system;
    • JSC "Vysokie Tekhnologii" - manufacturer of GTT-37.000 gas generators for TRDD-50B turbojet engines;
      • Volga Electromechanical Plant - supplier of components for 9B914 active jamming stations.

        Recall

        The Main Intelligence Directorate reported the first use by Russian troops of the new Geran-5 attack UAV in early 2026. This drone has a length of 6 meters, a wingspan of 5.5 meters, and a warhead of 90 kg.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

