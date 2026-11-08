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The government allocated UAH 15 million in assistance from the UN World Food Programme: where the funds will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

UN assistance was distributed among 203 schools in six frontline regions. The funds will be used to equip canteens without any expenditure from the budgets.

The government allocated UAH 15 million in assistance from the UN World Food Programme: where the funds will go

The government has allocated over UAH 15 million in assistance from the UN World Food Programme to purchase equipment for school cafeterias and kitchens in 203 frontline educational institutions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the support will cover schools in six regions: Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv.

This will help improve food preparation conditions and the organization of meals for primary school students, particularly in communities near the front line

- Koretskyi noted.

He added that the funding is fully covered by international aid and does not require additional expenditures from the state or local budgets.

Reminder

In October volunteers from Finland delivered over 1,600 tonnes of cargo, hundreds of vehicles and generators to Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians attacked vehicle carrying humanitarian aid with drone21.08.26, 12:24 • 3766 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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