In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians attacked vehicle carrying humanitarian aid with drone

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces struck a vehicle carrying humanitarian aid with a drone, injuring one person, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov said on social media Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy is terrorizing the Kushuhum community. The Russians attacked a vehicle carrying humanitarian aid with an FPV drone. A man was injured and provided with the necessary assistance - Fedorov wrote.

Earlier today, Fedorov reported other Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia district, as well as one person killed and others injured.

According to him, a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a private house in Komyshuvakha. The house was damaged, and nearby buildings were also damaged. A 46-year-old woman was killed, and a 53-year-old man was injured.

Earlier, three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia district. "A Russian FPV drone struck a private house in Kushuhum. A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured. In the same settlement, a 59-year-old man was also injured when a drone struck an open area. In Balabyne, an FPV drone struck a car parked in the yard of a private house. A 59-year-old man was injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.

Addendum

According to data from the regional Main Department of the National Police, over the past day the Russians carried out 1,069 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, injuring four people.