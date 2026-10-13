The French Navy detained a sanctioned tanker from russia’s shadow fleet

In the Indian Ocean, French naval forces detained the tanker DF Peak, which is suspected of using a false flag and illegally transporting fuel. French President Emmanuel Macron reported this on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the vessel belongs to the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation.

This morning (October 12 — ed.), more than 450 nautical miles south of the island of Réunion, our French Navy boarded the oil tanker DF Peak, suspected of sailing under a false flag and being involved in the illegal transportation of fuel — Macron said.

He уточнив that the vessel is under sanctions imposed by the United States, Canada, the EU, Ukraine, Switzerland, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"This action, carried out in accordance with international maritime law, demonstrates our commitment to upholding the law and combating all forms of illicit trade, wherever they may occur," the French president wrote.

Recall

In June, the French Navy intercepted another oil tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet" near the Italian island of Sicily.

Kallas warns of the threat of an environmental disaster caused by Russia’s "shadow fleet"