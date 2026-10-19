EU reacted to a possible summit between putin, Trump and Xi

The European Union is aware of reports about the Kremlin’s proposal for a possible summit involving Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said this during a briefing on October 19, UNN reports.

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Asked about the European Commission’s position following reports about the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Russia, China, and the United States to discuss security in Europe and a solution for Ukraine, which Ukraine’s Foreign Minister has already criticized, spokesperson Christian Wigand said that "of course, we have seen reports about Putin’s proposal to discuss this with Presidents Trump and Xi."

Putin proposed a summit with Trump and Xi - WSJ

"I mean, let’s be very frank: if Putin wanted to end this war, he could simply stop this war today, and the war could end today. Unfortunately, we recently saw in the context of the announced energy truce that Russia showed no signs of wanting to comply with it and move in that direction, and perhaps in this context, to add another line from the European Council conclusions, as you already mentioned, the leaders made it clear that Europe will, of course, play a key role in the future settlement and will also defend its interests," Wigand said.

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Asked to clarify whether the European Commission knew about preparations and contacts with the United States, or whether it was aware of any ideas about what they were going to do next, Wigand stressed: "We are aware of the press reports. We have seen what Russia proposed, and I have just conveyed the reaction to you; I have nothing to add at this stage."

At the same briefing, European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho emphasized "what was mentioned again in the European Council conclusions last week: any solution that is found for Ukraine must respect its territorial integrity. We absolutely support this; President von der Leyen is one of the members of the European Council."

Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine