Sybiga: meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and russia could only encourage putin to continue the war

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
08:03 AM • 10036 views
Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photoPhoto
07:51 AM • 10334 views
During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat
05:53 AM • 15115 views
Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risenPhotoVideo
04:36 AM • 23411 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
October 19, 01:47 AM • 29490 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
October 19, 12:38 AM • 26297 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged
October 18, 10:03 PM • 25369 views
Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump
October 18, 09:32 PM • 23545 views
Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured
October 18, 08:19 PM • 23797 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched
October 18, 04:18 PM • 37305 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
5.3m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
Military service member dies after falling from a rope at an American football gameVideoOctober 19, 01:12 AM • 16832 views
The attack on St. Petersburg on October 18 was the largest since 2022 — ISWOctober 19, 02:15 AM • 11707 views
Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"October 19, 03:30 AM • 7188 views
Oil prices fell from a five-month high05:15 AM • 9926 views
US threatened Europe with consequences over restrictions on Starlink - FT06:10 AM • 5150 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 51583 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 52658 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 48871 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 80754 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 82800 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideo08:59 AM • 2220 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband08:08 AM • 3302 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 4774 views
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 30470 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 30881 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
Heating
Instagram
9K720 Iskander

Sybiga: meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and russia could only encourage putin to continue the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Sybiga said that a meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia would strengthen putin's position. Ukraine supports talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia.

Sybiga: meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and russia could only encourage putin to continue the war

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States could encourage putin to continue the war against Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

"A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States would produce the opposite result: it would encourage putin to continue this war. Inviting putin to such a meeting would only fuel his megalomania and give him weight he does not deserve. He is not a world leader, but a war criminal. And Russia is not a world power, but a global problem," said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Putin proposed a summit with Trump and Xi - WSJ19.10.26, 08:25 • 4056 views

The Foreign Minister also cited data on Russia’s economic situation. According to him, the Russian economy is at least 13 times smaller than the American economy and 8 times smaller than the Chinese economy. He noted that the country’s economy continues to shrink, while Russians’ standard of living is deteriorating.

"Russia has lost 1.6 million occupiers killed and wounded in a failed war it cannot win and does not want to end. Under the pressure of tough sanctions, its technology, industry and business are stagnating. By any pragmatic or moral standard, putin has no place at the same table with Presidents Trump and Xi.  He could earn that place only through a serious step toward peace—for example, by agreeing to a ceasefire proposal before such a meeting. Instead, we are seeing the opposite: an intensification of terror against civilians. As long as this terror continues, he should have no place at any table," Andrii Sybiha said.

Details

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister reported that Ukraine was interested in resuming negotiations with the participation of the United States and Russia. At the same time, there is still no date or venue for a new meeting, nor agreement from Moscow.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine