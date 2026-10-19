Sybiga: meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and russia could only encourage putin to continue the war

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States could encourage putin to continue the war against Ukraine, reports UNN.

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"A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States would produce the opposite result: it would encourage putin to continue this war. Inviting putin to such a meeting would only fuel his megalomania and give him weight he does not deserve. He is not a world leader, but a war criminal. And Russia is not a world power, but a global problem," said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Putin proposed a summit with Trump and Xi - WSJ

The Foreign Minister also cited data on Russia’s economic situation. According to him, the Russian economy is at least 13 times smaller than the American economy and 8 times smaller than the Chinese economy. He noted that the country’s economy continues to shrink, while Russians’ standard of living is deteriorating.

"Russia has lost 1.6 million occupiers killed and wounded in a failed war it cannot win and does not want to end. Under the pressure of tough sanctions, its technology, industry and business are stagnating. By any pragmatic or moral standard, putin has no place at the same table with Presidents Trump and Xi. He could earn that place only through a serious step toward peace—for example, by agreeing to a ceasefire proposal before such a meeting. Instead, we are seeing the opposite: an intensification of terror against civilians. As long as this terror continues, he should have no place at any table," Andrii Sybiha said.

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Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister reported that Ukraine was interested in resuming negotiations with the participation of the United States and Russia. At the same time, there is still no date or venue for a new meeting, nor agreement from Moscow.