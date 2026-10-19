Putin proposed a summit with Trump and Xi - WSJ

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is proposing holding a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss a deal regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"Vladimir Putin proposed that he, President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet next month to discuss the situation in Ukraine in an attempt to reach an agreement on ending the four-year conflict that would benefit Moscow," sources familiar with the talks told the publication.

The plan, the publication writes, "is an attempt by Putin to take advantage of the warming relations between Trump and the Russian leader, which has alarmed Ukraine and its allies in Washington and Europe."

"Such a summit—with no participation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—would be unprecedented and would cause alarm in European capitals and beyond," the publication points out.

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