The United States of America is working to organize a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This meeting could also take place in one of the countries of the Middle East, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The American platform for negotiations will work. We expect them to put more pressure specifically on Putin, and not on us. Otherwise, it is simply unfair. As for our meetings with the American side: we expect to meet and are ready to meet in Ukraine or in Europe. If they want to meet in America, let them invite us - Zelenskyy stated.

The President added that there would be separate negotiations with Turkey.

I am going to speak separately with President Erdoğan about the sea and food security, as well as with representatives of the countries of the Middle East - the statement said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the agreement on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.