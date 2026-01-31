Energy system is operating as a whole; after critical infrastructure, it's time to restore power to people, but emergency blackouts persist in a number of regions - Shmyhal

Ukraine's energy system is operating as a whole; electricity has already been restored to critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, and in Dnipropetrovsk region, with the population next in line. Power is also being restored in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced on Saturday on social media, according to UNN.

As of 2:00 PM, power supply has been restored for critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The next stage will be the gradual energization of household consumers. In Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions, power is already being returned to people. - Shmyhal reported.

The Minister of Energy noted:

The energy system is operating as a whole. Ukrenergo dispatchers are controlling the situation. At the same time, we continue to observe a significant power deficit. A number of regions remain on emergency shutdown schedules.



According to him, energy workers are working 24/7 to restore heat and light to people.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.

The Ministry of Energy later reported that Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a systemic accident. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the timeframes for power restoration may differ across regions.