The enemy has intensified: more than 80 combat clashes in a day, attacks continue

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the advance of Russian troops. As of 4:00 p.m. on June 1, 83 combat engagements with the enemy have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 16:00 01.06.2025 regarding the Russian invasion. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of Russian occupiers. At this time, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor is 83 - the report says.

According to the information, communities from the border areas with the Russian Federation, in particular the settlements of Myropilske, Prokhody, Pokrovka, Popivka, Porozok, Studenok, Sosnivka, Turya, Novovasylivka, Progres, Luhivka, Bobylivka, Velyka Pysarivka of Sumy region, were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack near Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub and Yampil; two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked towards Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka. In total, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled four assault actions of the occupier's units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped one offensive action of the enemy, and two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, seven combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Diliivka. The Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 enemy attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka direction, nine enemy attacks took place in the areas of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol and Odradne, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Zaliznychne with unguided missiles.

The Defense Forces are holding back the attack of the occupiers in the area of Stepove in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Novoyakovlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the invaders launched an air strike on Olhivka.

In the Kursk direction, 12 combat engagements took place today, two of them are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six KABs, and carried out 106 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

As noted in the General Staff, there were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions.

Map of hostilities in Ukraine as of June 1, 2025