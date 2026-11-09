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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the specifications of a new modification of the "Geran-5"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The new "Geran-5" has a range of 1,000 km, a 90-kg warhead, and a speed of up to 1,000 km/h. It was found to contain 93 foreign components.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the specifications of a new modification of the "Geran-5"

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense examined a new modification of the Russian Geran-5 K5-K strike drone, which Russia began using against Ukrainian cities in early autumn 2026. The aircraft is capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,000 km/h, and 93 electronic components manufactured abroad were found among its parts. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence data, based on its design and technical characteristics, the new Geran-5 can already be classified as a small-sized cruise missile. Specialists examined one of the samples, which, after being used by Russian forces, fell almost undamaged in a Ukrainian field.

The new modification is smaller than the previous version: its length is 4 meters instead of 6.5, while its wingspan is 3 meters compared with 3.2. At the same time, the Russians changed the fuselage design to improve its speed and altitude characteristics.

In particular, the maximum flight altitude increased from 5 to 6 kilometers, the cruising speed exceeds 450 km/h, and during certain maneuvers the aircraft can accelerate to 1,000 km/h. The flight range remained at 1,000 kilometers, while the warhead weighs 90 kilograms.

Denmark has delivered 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16s to Ukraine to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds" — Ministry of Defence23.10.26, 12:19 • 4808 views

In the examined sample, intelligence officers found a TBBCh-90 thermobaric warhead. The aircraft is equipped with a TRD-200 turbojet engine, which is assembled in Russia’s Alabuga using Chinese components.

The electronic equipment of the new Geran-5 is similar to that used in the latest versions of the Geran-4 Seeker jet-powered drone. In particular, this includes the navigation system, flight controller, antenna, and communications equipment.

In addition, an electro-optical system called "Susanin" was found on board, helping the aircraft follow its assigned route. It compares images from the camera with preloaded terrain data. A Chinese Coke Pi microcomputer, an analog of the Raspberry Pi, is used to process the information.

The Main Intelligence Directorate paid particular attention to foreign-made components. Of the 93 identified electronic components, 52 were manufactured by U.S. companies, while another 10 each came from China and Switzerland.

According to intelligence information, Russian manufacturers continue to conceal the markings of some components, including processors made by the U.S. company Texas Instruments and inertial modules made by Japan’s Murata.

The Main Intelligence Directorate believes that such attempts to conceal the origin of the components indicate the impact of international sanctions on Russian production. According to the intelligence assessment, the restrictions complicate the supply of electronics, increase their cost, and extend delivery times.

Russia produces up to 3,000 jet-powered "Shaheds" every month — "Flash"29.10.26, 15:09 • 4095 views

Olga Rozgon

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