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Denmark has delivered 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16s to Ukraine to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds" — Ministry of Defence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Ukraine has received 50,000 20 mm rounds of ammunition for F-16 cannons from Denmark. They are used to intercept jet-powered "Shaheds".

Denmark has delivered 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16s to Ukraine to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds" — Ministry of Defence

Ukraine has received ammunition from Denmark for F-16 fighter jets to shoot down jet-powered Shaheds. This concerns 50,000 rounds of 20 mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, F-16s are currently one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered Shaheds, so having sufficient stocks of weapons is important for their effective destruction.

Ukrainian pilots are already using them to intercept jet-powered attack drones. We are grateful to Denmark for its swift and effective response to the request for additional ammunition. Such promptness is of direct importance for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and protecting people from Russian air attacks

 — the Ministry of Defence said in a post.

We remind you

Denmark plans to spend billions of kroner on precision-guided long-range missiles for its armed forces, including weapons for its F-35 fighter jets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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