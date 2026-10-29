Russia produces up to 3,000 jet-powered "Shaheds" every month — "Flash"

Russia produces up to 3,000 Shahed-type jet-powered drones per month and is trying to build up stockpiles for winter attacks on Ukraine. In addition, the Russians produce around 700 Geran-5 units every month. Presidential adviser on defense technologies Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

According to Serhii Beskrestnov, the decrease in the number of attacks on Kyiv recently does not indicate problems with the production of Russian drones. The fact is that Russian forces have begun attacking the western and other regions of Ukraine more actively.

Many people ask, "Could something have happened with production in Russia, because there have been fewer Shaheds? — No. I look at the statistics, and they have started attacking the western regions. That is, previously they started with Kyiv; they attacked Kyiv massively and caused a catastrophe here for us. Now they are trying to attack the western regions and not only them. And so, in Kyiv, it feels as though it has become a little quieter — noted "Flash."

In addition, the presidential adviser said that Russia is trying to create a stockpile of drones for winter attacks, although the enemy does not have large reserves.

And also, based on the percentage of use, I can see that they really are trying to build some kind of stockpile in order to attack us in winter, which is logical. I keep saying that we find fragments of Shaheds and see their production date. We constantly see that they send Shaheds to us literally straight from production. That is, within a week, a Shahed is already attacking us. So they do not have a large stockpile — the official added.

Serhii Beskrestnov also noted that Ukraine knows how many drones Russia produces each month.

They produce somewhere up to 3,000 jet-powered Shaheds per month, and we can also add the Geran-5 to that — it is a separate weapon, around 700 — the official said.

He added that Russia continues to ramp up production and is developing new cheap jet-powered missiles.

They are planning tens of thousands per year — emphasized "Flash," speaking about the Russians' plans to produce such missiles.

Previously

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Energia plant in Yelets and the results of the strikes on Proton-Elektroteks and Tolyattikauchuk. The strikes complicate the production of Russian missiles and drones.