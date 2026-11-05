The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer promises that his party will use control of the House of Representatives next year to try to end the war in Iran, launch investigations, and become a legislative obstacle to President Donald Trump. Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters at the final stop of his 12-hour victory tour on Wednesday, Schumer said he had not yet spoken with Trump since Democrats won a majority in the Senate, but warned that "the days of the Senate begging Trump are over."

The days of the Senate bowing before Trump are over. We will work hard to cut spending—with or without the president, period Schumer said.

He added that "whenever Trump ignores the will of the American people or the law, we will launch investigations, take him to court, and entangle him in legislative barbed wire."

Previously

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he does not expect changes in Washington's foreign policy following the midterm elections, in which Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?