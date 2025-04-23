The Colosseum in Rome has its lights turned off in mourning for Pope Francis

The Italian Ministry of Culture announced that the lighting of the Colosseum will be turned off on the evening of April 22 in honor of the late Pope Francis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Corriere della Sera.

Details

According to the publication, the Italian Ministry of Culture said in a statement that "as a sign of mourning in connection with the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Colosseum will be symbolically switched off tomorrow evening, April 22, starting at 20:00".

It is noted that in this way the Ministry "intends to pay tribute to the figure of the pontiff and his tireless dedication to the world, dialogue and human dignity."

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced that the illumination of the Eiffel Tower will be turned off to honor the memory of Pope Francis.

Context

On Monday, April 21, the Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

It is believed that the cause of Pope Francis' death was a stroke, but this is not official information, according to Corriere della Sera.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

In his spiritual testament, Pope Francis indicated that he wants to be buried in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. He also asked for a simple tomb with the inscription "Franciscus".

Rome is strengthening security measures in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights of aircraft over the city will be introduced for the duration of the farewell to the pontiff.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to Rome to honor the Catholic leader. The funeral will take place between Friday and Sunday this week.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican