The Colosseum in Rome has its lights turned off in mourning for Pope Francis

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14975 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 28338 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63450 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 76984 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 98345 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155187 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119651 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226284 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119049 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85268 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
0.7m/s
47%
750 mm
Popular news

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41085 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12954 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 19632 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

05:37 PM • 9554 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 41123 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 63450 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 63837 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155187 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125136 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 12985 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 13533 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45393 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37148 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82798 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The Colosseum in Rome has its lights turned off in mourning for Pope Francis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The Italian Ministry of Culture will turn off the lights of the Colosseum on the evening of April 22, honoring the memory of the late Pope Francis. Also, the Mayor of Paris turned off the illumination of the Eiffel Tower.

The Colosseum in Rome has its lights turned off in mourning for Pope Francis

The Italian Ministry of Culture announced that the lighting of the Colosseum will be turned off on the evening of April 22 in honor of the late Pope Francis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Corriere della Sera.

Details

According to the publication, the Italian Ministry of Culture said in a statement that "as a sign of mourning in connection with the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Colosseum will be symbolically switched off tomorrow evening, April 22, starting at 20:00".

It is noted that in this way the Ministry "intends to pay tribute to the figure of the pontiff and his tireless dedication to the world, dialogue and human dignity."

Let us remind you 

On Monday, April 21, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced that the illumination of the Eiffel Tower will be turned off to honor the memory of Pope Francis. 

Context 

On Monday, April 21, the Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

It is believed that the cause of Pope Francis' death was a stroke, but this is not official information, according to Corriere della Sera.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

In his spiritual testament, Pope Francis indicated that he wants to be buried in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome. He also asked for a simple tomb with the inscription "Franciscus".  

Rome is strengthening security measures in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights of aircraft over the city will be introduced for the duration of the farewell to the pontiff.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to Rome to honor the Catholic leader. The funeral will take place between Friday and Sunday this week.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican22.04.25, 19:32 • 28181 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$67.33
Bitcoin
$92,776.00
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,338.20
Ethereum
$1,746.38