The Cabinet of Ministers has established a commission to sell the state-owned stakes in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank - Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a commission for the sale of the state-owned shares in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that this commission would determine the procedure for holding the tenders, decide on the admission of participants, approve the starting auction price, taking into account the adviser’s recommendations, determine the winners and the sale price, and submit the relevant decisions for approval by the Government.

Representatives of international financial organizations and EU institutions may join its work. The task is to create the proper conditions for the transparent and competitive sale of the state-owned shares in both banks - Koretskyi said in a statement.

Context

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation dubbed "Forrest Gump" aimed at exposing a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are current and former MPs and senior officials of the Office of the President.

The SAPO stated that, according to the investigation, the purpose of creating and operating the said criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities by unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, falsifying court rulings, title documents, and more.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank, from exercising his powers.

To remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 15 million bail for Oleksii Stupak, Chairman of the Management Board of state-owned Sense Bank.