The Cabinet of Ministers has established a commission to sell the state-owned stakes in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank - Koretskyi

$44.8950.31
ukenru
11:15 AM • 1554 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
10:44 AM • 5696 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
10:29 AM • 6608 views
Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Exclusive
10:17 AM • 5596 views
The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 12592 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
08:37 AM • 16137 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
08:20 AM • 12057 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
07:50 AM • 12892 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
07:34 AM • 12879 views
An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15799 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
4.1m/s
91%
751mm
Popular news
Svitolina has secured her participation in the WTA FinalsOctober 18, 01:55 AM • 6686 views
In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detainedPhotoOctober 18, 02:26 AM • 14521 views
SpaceX restricted Ukraine's access to satellite communications at the borders - ISWOctober 18, 04:15 AM • 13820 views
Trump traded Ukrainian lives for Russian diesel ahead of the elections - Le MondeOctober 18, 04:31 AM • 16354 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 11578 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 12592 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto08:37 AM • 16136 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15798 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 49887 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 53403 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
J. D. Vance
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moon09:09 AM • 3168 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideo07:57 AM • 5292 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 11672 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 33106 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 36803 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Technology

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a commission to sell the state-owned stakes in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank - Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The commission will determine the terms of the tenders, the starting price, and the winners of the sale of shares in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. International partners may join the work.

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a commission to sell the state-owned stakes in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank - Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a commission for the sale of the state-owned shares in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that this commission would determine the procedure for holding the tenders, decide on the admission of participants, approve the starting auction price, taking into account the adviser’s recommendations, determine the winners and the sale price, and submit the relevant decisions for approval by the Government.

Representatives of international financial organizations and EU institutions may join its work. The task is to create the proper conditions for the transparent and competitive sale of the state-owned shares in both banks

 - Koretskyi said in a statement.

Context

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation dubbed "Forrest Gump" aimed at exposing a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are current and former MPs and senior officials of the Office of the President.

The SAPO stated that, according to the investigation, the purpose of creating and operating the said criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities by unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, falsifying court rulings, title documents, and more.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank, from exercising his powers.

To remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 15 million bail for Oleksii Stupak, Chairman of the Management Board of state-owned Sense Bank.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Real estate
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine